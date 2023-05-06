Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 725 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Metis Global Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,580 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,845,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,750,000 after acquiring an additional 468,391 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,487,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,405,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,739,000 after purchasing an additional 391,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,979,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLDR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.42.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

NYSE:BLDR opened at $111.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.91 and a twelve month high of $111.73.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.33. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 11.68%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.