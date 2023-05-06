Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,169 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,595 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in ResMed were worth $16,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its holdings in ResMed by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 61,436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,412,000 after acquiring an additional 11,514 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 196.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 52,361 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,898,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of ResMed by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,234 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.50, for a total transaction of $320,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,445 shares in the company, valued at $55,818,507.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.83, for a total transaction of $1,219,160.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,900 shares in the company, valued at $93,859,227. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.50, for a total value of $320,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 261,445 shares in the company, valued at $55,818,507.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,525 shares of company stock worth $7,081,032 over the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ResMed Trading Down 0.2 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.00.

NYSE:RMD opened at $231.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.40 and a 12-month high of $247.65. The firm has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.54.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.10. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.98%.

ResMed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

