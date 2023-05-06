Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Hits New 12-Month High on Earnings Beat

Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $199.10 and last traded at $187.44, with a volume of 254944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.62.

The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 8.14%. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $188.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 956.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 44.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.37.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Featured Stories

