Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 3,780 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Principal Financial Group worth $12,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5,666.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PFG shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $77.31.

Insider Activity

Principal Financial Group Stock Up 3.2 %

In other news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $256,733.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,458. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $71.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.96. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.05 and a 1-year high of $96.17.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.06). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 24.97%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.21%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

