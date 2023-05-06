Toronto Dominion Bank Has $15.38 Million Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,614 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.05% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $15,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEG. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,310,000 after buying an additional 83,174 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at $798,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PEG shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.50 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Insider Activity

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 0.5 %

In other news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $409,461.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,557.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $63.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.79. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $70.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.32. The stock has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.14%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.