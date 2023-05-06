Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 53.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 612,442 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 214,468 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.07% of Regions Financial worth $13,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 16,581,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,795,000 after acquiring an additional 74,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,271,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,211,000 after buying an additional 536,935 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,578,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,522,000 after buying an additional 248,401 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 5.6% during the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,478,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,383,000 after acquiring an additional 607,185 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Regions Financial by 296.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,891,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $16.54 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.18.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 28.61%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $27.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

