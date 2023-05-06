Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 2,478 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Wayfair by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 5.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 16.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 81,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 1.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on W. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Wayfair from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Wayfair in a report on Friday, January 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Wayfair from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.90.

Wayfair Stock Performance

Wayfair stock opened at $40.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 3.05. Wayfair Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.11 and a fifty-two week high of $76.35.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($3.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.04) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. On average, analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Wayfair

In other news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 3,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $124,395.02. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 48,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,903.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Wayfair news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 3,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $124,395.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 48,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,903.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 2,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $90,186.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,612.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,880 in the last ninety days. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Wayfair

(Get Rating)

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.