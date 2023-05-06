Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 437,112 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,269 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $16,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,919 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 22,783 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 11,269 shares during the period. GHE LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. GHE LLC now owns 15,148 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $417,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 758,951 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,354,000 after acquiring an additional 33,144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer bought 10,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.95 per share, with a total value of $339,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,559,632.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.46.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $32.17 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $30.39 and a one year high of $45.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.56 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -52.60%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

Further Reading

