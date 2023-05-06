59,779 Shares in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 59,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000. Duality Advisers LP owned 0.07% of Easterly Government Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DEA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 11.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 23.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the first quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 64,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DEA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Compass Point raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Easterly Government Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.42.

Easterly Government Properties Trading Up 0.1 %

Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of DEA stock opened at $14.22 on Friday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $20.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 341.94%.

Easterly Government Properties Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

