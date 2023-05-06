American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $12,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in American Water Works by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,268,000 after acquiring an additional 30,316 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,996,000 after purchasing an additional 19,512 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 53.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after acquiring an additional 434,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in American Water Works by 21.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Stock Up 0.4 %

AWK stock opened at $148.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.57. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $122.77 and a one year high of $162.59.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 57.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AWK has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

About American Water Works

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.