Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 188 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.9% during the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Up 4.3 %

ZTS opened at $186.23 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $187.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $169.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.11% and a net margin of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZTS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

