Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 7,776 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,567,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,776 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 1.32% of Premier worth $54,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PINC. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Premier by 22.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Premier by 74.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Premier by 48.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Premier by 4.7% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Premier by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Premier alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PINC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered Premier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered Premier from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Premier from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered Premier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Premier from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.22.

Premier Trading Up 0.2 %

Premier stock opened at $26.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.78. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Premier, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.91 and a 52-week high of $38.98.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $359.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.36 million. Premier had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 13.73%. Analysts predict that Premier, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Premier Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

Premier Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments. The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.