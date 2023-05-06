EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of EastGroup Properties worth $4,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EGP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,353,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $916,992,000 after purchasing an additional 257,098 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 11.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,949,000 after buying an additional 248,538 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4,503.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 181,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,277,000 after buying an additional 177,945 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2,310.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 177,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,260,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 42.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 416,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,212,000 after buying an additional 124,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on EGP. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.70.

EastGroup Properties Trading Up 1.4 %

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

NYSE EGP opened at $171.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.47 and a 52 week high of $180.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.20%.

Insider Transactions at EastGroup Properties

In other news, Director Hayden C. Eaves III sold 638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $104,255.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,111.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, MS.

