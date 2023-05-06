Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $342,000 Stock Position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 305,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $644,000. Finally, Del Sette Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC now owns 531,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,320,000 after purchasing an additional 176,939 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SDOG opened at $49.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.98. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 12 month low of $44.94 and a 12 month high of $56.62.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Profile

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

