Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,240 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,209 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Bruker were worth $4,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bruker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Bruker during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Bruker during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Bruker by 165.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Bruker by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bruker alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 16,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total value of $1,301,816.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,352,034 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,864,613.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 82,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total value of $6,520,106.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,262,287 shares in the company, valued at $3,013,155,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 16,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total value of $1,301,816.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,352,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,864,613.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 247,460 shares of company stock worth $19,831,517. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bruker Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $78.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Bruker Co. has a 52-week low of $48.42 and a 52-week high of $84.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.90. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Bruker had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $685.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on BRKR. UBS Group boosted their target price on Bruker from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bruker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Bruker from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

Bruker Profile

(Get Rating)

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI Chemicals, Applied Markets, Life Science, In-Vitro Diagnostics, Detection (CALID), BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.