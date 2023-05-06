Bleakley Financial Group LLC Invests $860,000 in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EL. Boston Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 88,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,100,000 after purchasing an additional 45,677 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. 55.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of EL stock opened at $203.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.07. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.47 and a 1 year high of $284.45.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on EL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $278.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

