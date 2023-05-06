Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Takes Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 122,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,896,000 after purchasing an additional 13,924 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,984 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,380,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 460,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,675,000 after purchasing an additional 111,252 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $98.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.76. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.04 and a 1 year high of $104.35.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.