Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 174,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,879 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $15,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Presidio Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $92.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.16. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.61 and a fifty-two week high of $98.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.62.

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

