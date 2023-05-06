Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Acquires New Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

Xcel Energy stock opened at $69.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.89 and a 1-year high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.78%. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $47,905.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $47,905.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,195.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

