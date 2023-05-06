Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $14.33 Million Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 19,421 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $14,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $442,656,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 261.3% in the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,467,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $395,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231,343 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,568,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $927,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,857 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,810,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $224,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $143,738,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of BABA opened at $83.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $125.84. The firm has a market cap of $220.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.73, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alibaba Group Profile

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BABA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.40.

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

Featured Articles

