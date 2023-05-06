Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $6,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 186.3% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 87.5% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $223.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $200.32 and a twelve month high of $263.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $227.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.17). Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total transaction of $53,219.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,916.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total value of $53,219.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,916.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $2,004,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,510.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,014,358 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.00.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Featured Stories

