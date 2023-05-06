Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $4,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 11,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 7,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. Barclays cut their target price on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Carrier Global Stock Performance

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,505. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carrier Global stock opened at $42.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.24. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $33.10 and a 52 week high of $49.17.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

