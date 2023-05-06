Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 2,936 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $6,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 168.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 223,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,687,000 after acquiring an additional 140,571 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Nasdaq by 197.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Nasdaq by 208.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,411,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,988,000 after buying an additional 953,784 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Nasdaq by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 35,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 9,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Nasdaq by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 32,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 17,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq Price Performance

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $54.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.56 and its 200 day moving average is $59.43. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.77 and a fifty-two week high of $69.22.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.06 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 18.38%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $118,980.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,223.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $121,653.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,082,153.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $118,980.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,971 shares in the company, valued at $534,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,098 shares of company stock valued at $582,994 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Nasdaq from $73.33 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Nasdaq from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.67.

Nasdaq Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.