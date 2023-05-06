Arizona State Retirement System Buys 107 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,169 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $6,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 18.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,485 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 58.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 10,938 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 5,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $1,742,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,029.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $1,742,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,029.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total value of $483,569.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,980,195.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,818 shares of company stock worth $4,039,177. 13.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Shares of VEEV opened at $179.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a PE ratio of 59.50, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $176.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.78. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.02 and a 1 year high of $232.26.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 22.63%. The company had revenue of $563.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.18 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VEEV shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $233.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Guggenheim cut Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.39.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

