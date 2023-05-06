Texas Permanent School Fund Has $4.81 Million Stock Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,246 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.06% of Masimo worth $4,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 21.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,000,000 after acquiring an additional 19,786 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Masimo by 91.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Masimo by 9.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Masimo during the third quarter worth $1,002,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Masimo by 399.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 263,738 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,967,000 after buying an additional 210,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MASI. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Masimo from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Masimo from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Masimo from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.63.

Masimo Stock Up 1.7 %

Masimo stock opened at $187.90 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.89 and a fifty-two week high of $198.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 72.27 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.15. Masimo had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The business had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Profile

(Get Rating)

Masimo Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions. Its products include remote patient monitoring, connectivity, and hospital automation solutions, including Masimo Patient SafetyNet, Masimo Patient SafetyNet Surveillance, Masimo SafetyNet, Masimo SafetyNet-Open, Replica, Iris, MyView, UniView, Uniview: 60, Trace, Masimo Sleep, Centroid, and Bridge.

Featured Articles

