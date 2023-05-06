Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,533 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Donaldson worth $4,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Donaldson during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Donaldson by 217.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $64.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.32. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.20.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $828.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.29 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 32.35%. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DCI. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Donaldson from $66.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

In related news, Director James Owens sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $713,664.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,098.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Donaldson news, Director Christopher M. Hilger bought 3,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.76 per share, for a total transaction of $199,953.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,046.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Owens sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $713,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,098.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

