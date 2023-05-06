Arizona State Retirement System Buys Shares of 58,962 Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 58,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,486,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FERG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Ferguson by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ferguson by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,046,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,327,000 after purchasing an additional 191,587 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 161,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,630,000 after acquiring an additional 38,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Price Performance

FERG opened at $139.51 on Friday. Ferguson plc has a 52-week low of $99.16 and a 52-week high of $149.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.20 and its 200-day moving average is $130.09.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 45.56% and a net margin of 6.98%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FERG. UBS Group began coverage on Ferguson in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank of America lowered Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Societe Generale lowered Ferguson to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Ferguson in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,448.82.

Ferguson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.