Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 211 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $4,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 249.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,663,000 after buying an additional 2,744,040 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 383.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,555,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,650 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 109.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,819,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,315,000 after acquiring an additional 952,443 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,241,000 after acquiring an additional 698,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 807,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,603,000 after purchasing an additional 510,132 shares in the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PCAR stock opened at $72.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.91. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $76.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.31 and its 200 day moving average is $56.84.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The company’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.63%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PCAR. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.36.

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 21,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total value of $1,607,741.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,996,380.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael T. Barkley sold 25,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,892,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 21,491 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total transaction of $1,607,741.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,996,380.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,683,533 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

