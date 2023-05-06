Arizona State Retirement System Has $8.06 Million Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $8,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on WEC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.80.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC stock opened at $96.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.76. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.82 and a 12 month high of $108.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.90%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

