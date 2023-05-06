Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $4,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 973.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 210.9% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $4,960,012.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,361,114.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.81.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $144.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.23. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $108.41 and a one year high of $152.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.50.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.34%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

Further Reading

