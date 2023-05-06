Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 255,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,826 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $4,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 143.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,590,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,138,210,000 after purchasing an additional 32,188,292 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 100.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,770,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $912,603,000 after acquiring an additional 21,986,388 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $737,656,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 146.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,060,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,956,000 after acquiring an additional 13,113,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,549,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595,390 shares during the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $20.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.83. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $30.76. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.02 and a beta of 0.77.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,127.38%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HR shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James Joseph Iv Kilroy purchased 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.02 per share, with a total value of $45,648.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,601 shares in the company, valued at $505,951.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

See Also

