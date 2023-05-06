Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 3,078 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,078 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Royal Gold worth $4,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Royal Gold by 66.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,153,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $588,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,360 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,246,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 840,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,811,000 after purchasing an additional 11,395 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its stake in Royal Gold by 35.1% in the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 735,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,048,000 after acquiring an additional 191,036 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 559,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,479,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on RGLD. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. National Bankshares cut their target price on Royal Gold from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.63.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $141.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.44. Royal Gold, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.65.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. Royal Gold had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.55%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests segments. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

Featured Stories

