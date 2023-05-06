Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,170 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $5,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACHC. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 164.6% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,483,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,012,000 after purchasing an additional 923,067 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,751,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 17.3% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,026,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,433,000 after purchasing an additional 298,324 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 225.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 317,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,861,000 after buying an additional 219,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,792,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,490,000 after buying an additional 194,879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ACHC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare to $95.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.45.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $69.18 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.20 and a 52-week high of $89.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $675.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.17 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 10.22%. Equities analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

