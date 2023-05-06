Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,072 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Ciena worth $5,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 165.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Ciena by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Ciena in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ciena during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $44.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.22. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $56.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.00.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.04 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $126,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,088,677.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $126,925.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,088,677.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $48,680.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,243.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,664 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,224. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CIEN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James upgraded Ciena from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ciena from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.44.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

