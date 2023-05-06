Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 3,161 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,949 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,161 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $5,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MANH shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Manhattan Associates Trading Up 0.4 %

MANH stock opened at $168.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 77.49 and a beta of 1.58. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.02 and a 12-month high of $175.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.01.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $198.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.64 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 67.34%. On average, research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Bruce Richards sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $143,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,887 shares in the company, valued at $9,464,667.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bruce Richards sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,123,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,803 shares of company stock valued at $13,714,600. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in developing, selling, deploying, servicing, and maintaining software solutions. Its solutions focus on supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

