Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,729 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,729 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Tetra Tech worth $5,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Tetra Tech by 1,464.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 90.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TTEK. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $143.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.55 and a 52 week high of $169.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 0.97.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $736.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.73 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tetra Tech

In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $131,166.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,191.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.09, for a total value of $271,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,523,634.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $131,166.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,191.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,215 shares of company stock worth $1,992,786. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Profile

(Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.