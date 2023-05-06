UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Position Lowered by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,819 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of UGI worth $5,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UGI. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in UGI by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 61,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 15,933 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in UGI by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 170,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,317,000 after buying an additional 17,322 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in UGI during the 4th quarter worth $2,259,000. Boston Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in UGI by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UGI alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of UGI in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

UGI Price Performance

NYSE UGI opened at $30.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.87. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $29.61 and a 52-week high of $44.54.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.16). UGI had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UGI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently -49.15%.

UGI Profile

(Get Rating)

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.