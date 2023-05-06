Texas Permanent School Fund Has $5.25 Million Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,057 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Genpact were worth $5,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in G. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,874,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $694,834,000 after acquiring an additional 710,454 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Genpact by 4.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,625,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,545,000 after purchasing an additional 347,909 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Genpact by 4.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,416,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,094,000 after purchasing an additional 218,978 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,340,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,005,000 after purchasing an additional 74,711 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,963,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,440,000 after buying an additional 1,999,617 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genpact alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on G shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Genpact from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Genpact from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Genpact Stock Performance

Genpact stock opened at $39.86 on Friday. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $38.99 and a 1 year high of $48.85. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.87.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 25.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Genpact Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Genpact news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $946,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 155,328 shares in the company, valued at $7,351,674.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total value of $2,061,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 805,509 shares in the company, valued at $33,211,136.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $946,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 155,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,351,674.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 308,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,790,320. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Genpact Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.