Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Invests $61,000 in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,808,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846,633 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,679,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,595,000 after buying an additional 826,805 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,735,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,270,000 after buying an additional 48,717 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 35,197.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,509,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,127,000 after buying an additional 3,519,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6,058.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,489,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432,920 shares in the last quarter. 34.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SOFI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of SoFi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.73.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 81,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $523,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 161,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,158.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 50,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,350,539 shares in the company, valued at $30,038,049.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 81,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $523,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 161,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,158.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SoFi Technologies stock opened at $5.16 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $8.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 2.00.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.78 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

