State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $27,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 96.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 93.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 186.4% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of ARE opened at $123.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.66. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.94 and a twelve month high of $178.96.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($1.71). The firm had revenue of $700.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.70 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 106.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $155.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Hunter Kass sold 3,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.45, for a total value of $636,812.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,710,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Director Hunter Kass sold 3,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.45, for a total transaction of $636,812.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,710,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 388,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,306,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,101 shares of company stock worth $2,700,271 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

