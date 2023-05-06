12,000 Shares in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Purchased by Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 71,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 9,617 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 215,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $5.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $936.30 million, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $8.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.49 and its 200-day moving average is $7.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Empire State Realty Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Empire State Realty Trust from $7.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

