Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Makes New $208,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VSS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,403,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,136,000 after purchasing an additional 263,823 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,501,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,004,000 after acquiring an additional 188,403 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,434,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,682,000 after acquiring an additional 388,810 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,097,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 912,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,861,000 after purchasing an additional 125,500 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $111.79 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.03 and a 12-month high of $117.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

