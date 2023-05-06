Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 20,460 Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 20,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Sirius XM by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 275,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 79,288 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 586,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after buying an additional 7,317 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Sirius XM by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 24,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,632,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,536,000 after acquiring an additional 315,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

SIRI opened at $3.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.88 and its 200-day moving average is $5.16. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.95. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $6.85.

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.0242 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.60 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their target price on Sirius XM from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.06.

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

