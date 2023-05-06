Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in VanEck Russia ETF (BATS:RSX)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Russia ETF (BATS:RSX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 26,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.
VanEck Russia ETF Stock Performance
RSX opened at $5.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.62 and a 200 day moving average of $5.63.
