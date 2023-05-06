Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 92.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,648 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $331,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,209,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 15,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 6,009 shares in the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial started coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.31.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $12.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $18.76.

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.