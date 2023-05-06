Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Posted by on May 6th, 2023

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBDGet Rating) by 92.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,648 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $331,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,209,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 15,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 6,009 shares in the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial started coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.31.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $12.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $18.76.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD)

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.