Highland Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Constellium by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 20,497 shares in the last quarter. Highland Peak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Constellium in the fourth quarter valued at $6,614,000. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Constellium in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,517,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Constellium by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Constellium by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 554,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after purchasing an additional 68,231 shares during the period. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellium alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CSTM shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Constellium in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Constellium from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Constellium in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Constellium from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Constellium Stock Performance

NYSE:CSTM opened at $14.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.71 and a 200-day moving average of $13.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Constellium SE has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $17.57.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 34.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellium SE will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Constellium Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging and Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace and Transportation, and Automotive Structures and Industry.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.