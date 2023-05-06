CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Holdings Cut by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,274 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,687 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of CDW worth $26,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in CDW by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of CDW by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of CDW by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CDW by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of CDW by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $165.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.64. The company has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a one year low of $147.91 and a one year high of $215.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

CDW Dividend Announcement

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 90.20%. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CDW shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.63.

Insider Activity at CDW

In related news, insider Christine A. Leahy acquired 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $163.62 per share, with a total value of $499,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,227,931.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christine A. Leahy acquired 3,050 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $163.62 per share, with a total value of $499,041.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 68,622 shares in the company, valued at $11,227,931.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $955,790.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,927.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CDW

(Get Rating)

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.