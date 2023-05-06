1,956 Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Acquired by Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 62.5% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSX stock opened at $93.44 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $74.02 and a 52 week high of $113.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $43.35 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.38.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 33.50%. The firm had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PSX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.73.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

