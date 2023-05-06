Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Invests $208,000 in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,205 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $777,111,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,885,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,676,574,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490,705 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,868,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475,368 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,593,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $544,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,085,692 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $884,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,740 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $89.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $144.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 390.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $109.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.88 and a 200-day moving average of $77.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMD. Susquehanna raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at $13,331,324.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,100,098.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,765 shares of company stock valued at $10,734,100 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.