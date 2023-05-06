State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 146,960 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,086,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,960 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $32,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 283,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after buying an additional 13,204 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 84,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 11,846 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth about $1,288,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 178,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $350,719.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

BKR opened at $28.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.55 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.01 and a 200 day moving average of $29.41. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $38.65.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark began coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.63.

About Baker Hughes

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.